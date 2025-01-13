Rare Comet G3 ATLAS to Be Visible Tonight After 160,000 Years: Will It Be Seen in India?

New Delhi: Skywatchers around the world are in for a rare treat tonight, January 13, 2025, as Comet G3 ATLAS (C/2024) reaches its peak brightness. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacle marks the comet's closest approach to the Sun, bringing it within 8.7 million miles of the Sun at its perihelion., offering an extraordinary opportunity to witness it shine brightly in the night sky.

Discovered only months ago on April 5, 2024, G3 ATLAS has quickly become one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the decade. This spectacular display will not be repeated for another 160,000 years, making it a historic moment for stargazers.

Recent observations show a significant increase in brightness, especially after a dramatic outburst on January 2, 2025. This surge has sparked predictions that the comet could outshine planets like Venus and Jupiter, possibly becoming the brightest comet in nearly two decades.

When and Where to Watch Comet G3 ATLAS?

The comet will be most visible on January 13, 2025, as it makes its closest approach to the Sun. Observers in the Southern Hemisphere will have the best view, with the comet appearing just after sunset.

In the Southern Hemisphere, the comet is expected to be positioned low in the southwestern sky, glowing brightly against the twilight backdrop, offering an ideal viewing opportunity.

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere may find it more challenging to spot the comet due to its low position near the horizon.

However, clear skies and minimal light pollution will enhance visibility, and using binoculars or a telescope can improve the viewing experience.