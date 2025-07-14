Countdown To Starry Homecoming: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Return To Earth After Historic Stellar Mission

New Delhi: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, the nation's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth on Tuesday, marking a remarkable achievement for India's space program. Shukla's mission aboard Axiom-4 has been a resounding success, with the astronaut conducting several scientific studies and outreach activities during his 18-day stay on the ISS.

The Dragon spacecraft, carrying Shukla and his crew members, is scheduled to undock from the ISS on Monday and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast the next day. After undocking from the space station, the spacecraft will begin its journey back to Earth, culminating in a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday at around 3 pm.

The crew, which includes Commander Peggy Whitson, ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, will return with over 580 pounds of cargo, including equipment and research samples from more than 60 experiments.

Axiom-4 Crew Return Process

The return process will involve a series of complicated operations, including undocking, departure from the ISS, and re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The Dragon spacecraft will use its propulsion system to slowly move away from the ISS, ensuring a safe distance before beginning its descent.

Once the spacecraft re-enters Earth's atmosphere, it will experience intense heat and friction, which will be mitigated by its heat shield. The spacecraft will then deploy its parachutes to slow down its descent, eventually splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

The crew's return journey will take around 22 hours, with a farewell ceremony with NASA's Expedition 73 crew scheduled on July 14, after the return was extended by 4 days due to bad weather conditions.

Historic Feat For India's Space Program

Shubhanshu Shukla's journey has attained a historic feat for India's space program, which awaits to lead the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s much-awaited Gaganyaan program, India's ambitious initiative to send astronauts into space.

During his time on the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla worked on a project to test glucose monitors in microgravity, part of a broader effort to enable diabetic individuals to participate in spaceflight. The Ax-4 team also carried out several other scientific studies and outreach activities, including tests related to human health, space agriculture, mental well-being, and space suit materials.

The mission has also proved to be a huge milestone for India, marking the country's growing presence in space exploration. Shukla's achievement served as an inspiration to millions of young Indians, showcasing the possibilities and opportunities available in the field of space research.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Family Awaits Return

Shubhanshu Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, is eagerly counting down the hours until her son's return. "We pray to God that he completes his mission successfully and comes back to earth as soon as possible and meets us. We will give him a grand welcome," she said as her voice filled with emotion. The Group Captain's mother has been preparing a special welcome for her son, planning to cook his favourite dishes and ensuring that he gets to enjoy all the home-cooked food he has missed during his time in space.

On the other hand, Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, expressed his excitement and relief at his son's impending return. "Tomorrow, July 14, the undocking will take place at around 4.30 pm, and on July 15, he will return to Earth. We were waiting for this, so we are happy that he is coming back. We pray to God that he comes back safely," he said.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Emotional Farewell At ISS

Earlier, Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla delivered a heartfelt address during the farewell ceremony for the Axiom Space AX-4 mission, reflecting on his time aboard the International Space Station and India's growing presence in space exploration. Describing the mission as "an incredible journey," Shukla credited the team and support crew for making the experience unforgettable.

"It has been made amazing and incredible because of the people who are involved," Shukla said, while thanking his fellow astronauts and the ground teams. He shed light on the importance of collective resolve and ambition, stating, "I've had a fantastic journey. As this journey completes, our journey is long. India's human spaceflight journey is both long and challenging. But I assure you, if we decide, even the stars are attainable."

Shukla drew inspiration from India's space legacy, recalling how 41 years ago, Rakesh Sharma made history as the first Indian to go to space and famously described India as "Saare Jahan Se Accha" (better than the entire world) when asked how the country looked from space.

Offering a contemporary perspective, the Indian astronaut described what India looks like from above today. "Today's India looks ambitious from space, today's India looks brave, today's India looks confident, today's India looks full of pride," he declared. "And because of all these, I can say once again that today's India still looks better than the whole world."

Shubhanshu Shukla expressed his gratitude to ISRO, Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX for enabling the mission, while also recognising the efforts of students and researchers in India who contributed to its science and outreach initiatives.