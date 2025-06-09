Don’t Miss This Historic Liftoff! Axiom-4 Mission to ISS Launches June 10: Here’s When and How to Watch Live

Axiom-4 Mission to ISS Launches June 10: Here’s When and How to Watch Live | Image: X

The historic Axiom-4 (AX-4) private spaceflight mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, June 10, at 8:22 a.m. EDT (5:52 p.m. IST) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will carry four astronauts from four different countries:

Shubhanshu Shukla (India) – Mission Pilot

Peggy Whitson (USA) – Mission Commander

Sławosz Uznański (Poland) – Mission Specialist

Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – Mission Specialist

This flight marks India’s return to space after 40 years, with Shukla becoming the second Indian astronaut in history, following Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 Soyuz T-11 mission. Veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson leads the mission, while Poland and Hungary each celebrate their second human spaceflights through this launch.

The AX-4 crew will spend 14 days in Low Earth Orbit, conducting over 60 experiments from 31 countries. Key research includes contributions from ISRO focusing on muscle regeneration, microgravity agriculture, and cognitive performance in space.

Whitson called the mission “a leap forward” in scientific and international collaboration. The mission also strengthens NASA and ISRO’s cooperation in microgravity science and space medicine.

Where to Watch the Launch Live:

Live coverage begins at 6:15 a.m. EDT (3:45 p.m. IST)

Available on NASA TV, Axiom Space’s YouTube channel, and SpaceX’s official live stream.

This mission is part of Axiom Space’s ongoing efforts to build the first commercial space station, expected to succeed the ISS within the next decade.