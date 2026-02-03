DRDO Successfully Tests Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Technology Off Odisha Coast

Chandipur: In a major milestone achieved by India's advanced missile technology, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The test was carried out around 10.45 am on Tuesday.

The successful demonstration of this technology gives an edge to India, placing it among a group of select nations that possess this technology globally. SFDR is very crucial for the development of long-range Air-to-Air Missiles, the DRDO said in a statement on X.

What is a ramjet?

Ramjets are usually lighter and simpler than conventional jet engines. A ramjet is an air-breathing jet engine that operates on the principle of compressing incoming air without the need for rotating parts.

In any kind of propulsion system, a working fluid, that is used to transfer motion, is accelerated by the system. A reaction to this acceleration produces a force on the system, leading to the propulsion.

In a ramjet, the high pressure is produced by compressing air into the combustor using the forward speed of the vehicle, making the external air a working fluid. The external air that is brought into the propulsion system becomes the working fluid, much like a turbojet engine.

How is SFDR different?

In a Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet, solid fuel is used in a controlled manner while atmospheric air flows through the engine, producing sustained thrust at high speeds.

According to reports, the major difference between this missile and the regular air-to-air missiles is the air-breathing ramjet propulsion technology, which helps propel the missile at high supersonic speeds (above Mach 2) for engaging targets at long ranges. Due to this, it can strike targets at much longer ranges while retaining high energy without compromising on the impact.

All subsystems of the missile, including the Nozzle-less Booster, Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet motor, and Fuel Flow Controller, performed as expected.

The system's performance was confirmed by flight data captured by multiple tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, including the Defence Research & Development Laboratory, the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, the Research Centre Imarat, and the ITR.

Until now, Russia, China, US, France, and Israel were among the select few countries which have used Ramjet technology. India has previously used it in the BrahMos missile. The successful demonstration of the indigenous SFDR is expected to play a pivotal role in future Indian missile programmes, reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers.