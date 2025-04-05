Dreamy Visuals In Real Life! Watch Spectacular Aurora 'Dance of Lights' Captured Over Antarctica and Australia

Behold the sight and keep glaring at it. Yes. A breathtaking, dreamy yet real view of Aurora has been captured and saved in memories for lifetime. The natural dance of lights over the earth’s curvature was witnessed on Friday night while the International Space Station orbit path was between Antarctica and Australia.

This rare mix up of natural light display in the sky caused by solar activity and earth’s magnetic field was snapped by Astronaut Jannicke from a private FRAM2 polar orbit mission.

In a roughly 17-second video, a spectacular view of the Aurora formation over Antarctica and Australia that was filmed by Astronaut Jannicke shows green-neon light bed flowing over the earth's curvature before submerging in bright blue and pink-coloured vapours.

The video has been shared by an Instagram account which goes by the name @Astro_Pettit – Astronaut Pettit. A few days ago, the Instagram page dropped another fantastic view of earth from space showcasing the atmospheric lights over earth's curvature. Sharing the view, Astro Pettit wrote, “something for your inner Uber-Geek. Nadir view of Transient Luminous Events (TLE ) or upper atmospheric lightning. This clip real time is about 6 seconds over the Amazon basin and shows a number of TLE displays from Sprites to blue jets from a downward looking view.”

Atro Pettit, who keeps sharing amazing captures from space a few days ago had shared another video showing a never seen before view of the Nile river at night.