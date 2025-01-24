Earth May Have Six Continents, Not Seven: New Study Challenges Traditional Beliefs

Science: A new study conducted by a university in the United Kingdom, of Environmental Science, proposes that the earth has six continents and not seven.

The study led by an environmental science professor at the University proposes that Earth may have six continents instead of the traditional seven. The researchers suggest that North America and Eurasia might still be connected through tectonic plates beneath the Atlantic Ocean.

The study focuses on Iceland's geological role, revealing it as a crucial piece of this puzzle. The researchers from University of Derby have identified a geological feature they call the "Rifted Oceanic Magmatic Plateau" (ROMP), which hints at a hidden subcontinent, suggesting that Iceland and the Greenland-Iceland-Faroes Ridge form a larger structure connecting Europe and North America.