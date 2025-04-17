Earth or In Orbit, Find Inspiration Wherever You Are: International Space Station Shares Interesting Post

New York: The International Space Station (ISS) has shared a motivational post, encouraging people to find inspiration wherever they are—whether on Earth or in orbit.

The ISS post highlighted the experiences of astronaut Don Pettit, who made the most of his time aboard the ISS by transforming microgravity into a science playground.

The ISS also showcased some of Pettit's experiments, ranging from working with water droplets to cosmic photography, describing how his work captured science in motion.

ISS also shared some of the fan-favourite experiments performed by Pettit's including freezing thin ice wafers to reveal crystal structures in microgravity, capturing breathtaking timelapses of auroras illuminating Earth’s atmosphere, and photographing thunderstorms and vibrant lightning above the clouds.

Additionally, the space station highlighted other experiments, such as demonstrating electrostatic forces with knitting needles and water droplets.

ISS encouraged cosmology enthusiasts to explore Pettit's approach to science and draw inspiration from his discoveries.

In another interesting post shared by the International Space Station last month, it shared a breathtaking view of planet earth as seen from the window onboard the space station.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the International Space Station wrote, “There’s no better way to admire our home planet than from the viewpoint of the International Space Station.”