Falcon 9 Lands Safely 8 Minutes After Launching Shubhanshu Shukla Into Space

Axiom-4 Launch: On Wednesday afternoon, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket finally took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying four astronauts including Indian Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission had already been delayed six times due to various reasons.

Just minutes before the launch, a software issue blocked weather data from being uploaded, raising concerns of another delay. But the problem was fixed in time, and at around 12:01 pm IST, the rocket’s powerful Merlin engines lifted off.

Among the crew members is Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the Indian Air Force. He is now the second Indian to fly into space, after Rakesh Sharma’s historic mission in 1984. Shukla is the pilot of the Axiom Mission 4, also known as AX-4.

Lift-Off from a Historic Launch Pad

The launch took place from the same location where Apollo 11 had taken off in 1969, sending Neil Armstrong and his crew to the Moon. This launch site, Launch Complex 39A, holds special significance in space history.

What Happened After Lift-Off?

Less than eight minutes after takeoff, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket separated and returned safely to Earth. Meanwhile, the Crew Dragon capsule, which carries the four astronauts, continued its journey toward the ISS.

What is Falcon 9?

Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed and built by SpaceX. It is the world’s first orbital-class rocket that can be reused. This helps reduce the cost of space travel.

The rocket is powered by nine Merlin engines developed by SpaceX. These engines use a mix of rocket-grade kerosene and liquid oxygen to produce the thrust needed for lift-off.