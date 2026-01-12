First Of 2026: ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission With 15 Satellites, DRDO's Anvesha Lifts Off From Sriharikota | WATCH

New Delhi: Marking it's first launch of the year, the Indian Space Research Organisation, in a historic feat launched Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C62 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Monday, January 12.

ISRO's highly-anticipated mission is one of India's most trusted launch systems, reinforcing the country's steady pace in space operations.

The PSLV has completed 63 missions so far, carrying landmark payloads such as Chandrayaan-1, the Mars Orbiter Mission and Aditya-L1. This mission marks the 64th flight of PSLV, India’s most reliable and successful launch vehicle.

When Did it lift-off?

The PSLV-C62 lifted off at 10.18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying the Earth observation satellite ‘Anvesha’, also known as EOS-N1, along with 15 co-passenger satellites.

Advertisement

PSLV-C62 mission

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director, B. R. Guruprasad stated "It will be the 64th launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. This vehicle is going to take a satellite called Anvesha, EOS-N1, an Earth observation satellite, into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, probably a couple of hundred kilometres above the Earth's surface."

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a post on X had stated earlier, "The Launch of PSLV-C62 Mission is scheduled on 12 January 2026 at 10:17 hrs IST from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota."

Advertisement

According to experts, the PSLV-C62 mission is another example of India's growing capabilities in space technology, with the launch vehicle having a proven track record of successfully deploying satellites across various orbits and mission profiles.

"This launch vehicle is one of the most reliable ones in the world," said BR Guruprasad, describing the importance of the PSLV's legacy. He asserted that the PSLV has been instrumental in India's space programme, having launched iconic missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, and Aditya-L1.

PSLV-C62 Mission Profile

The PSLV-C62 carries the EOS-N1 satellite, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, around a few hundred km above the Earth's surface. The satellite is designed for strategic purposes, including border surveillance, terrain analysis, and environmental monitoring.

As per further information, the PSLV-C62 also carries 15 co-passenger satellites, including eight projects by Indian firms and five technical, mapping, and communication payloads from Brazil, an Earth observation satellite built jointly by the UK and Thailand, a technology demonstration satellite from Nepal, and a Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) from Spain and France.

Further, the KID capsule, developed by a Spanish startup, is a prototype of a re-entry vehicle and will be the last co-passenger satellite to be injected during the mission. After its in-orbit phase, it is slated to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and splash down in the South Pacific Ocean, contributing data critical for the development of future re-entry systems.

The space experts asserted that the total flight time for the mission is around 108 minutes, with the EOS-N1 satellite separating from the rocket after 18 minutes, travelling at a velocity of 7608.7 metres per second.

BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite

Earlier, on December 24, ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for the United States' AST SpaceMobile. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

The 43.5 metre tall rocket supported by two S200 solid boosters lifted off majestically at 8:55 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

ISRO’s BlueBird Block-2 Mission can turn out to be gamechanger in terms of mobile connectivity as the satellite is intended to deliver 4G and 5G connectivity directly to smartphones in regions lacking terrestrial networks.