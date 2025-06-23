First Photo Clicked By World's Most Powerful Space Camera

Science News: The world’s most powerful space camera—mounted on the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile—has just released its breathtaking first images, marking a monumental leap in astronomical observation.

The camera, part of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), boasts a staggering 3,200-megapixel resolution and is designed to scan the entire southern sky every few nights for the next decade. Its debut images include a stunning composite of the Trifid and Lagoon Nebulae, created from 678 separate exposures taken over just seven hours. These nebulae, located thousands of light-years from Earth, are rich in gas and dust—key ingredients in star formation.

Another image showcases a portion of the Virgo Cluster, revealing spiral galaxies, merging galaxies, and countless distant celestial bodies. The observatory’s unique three-mirror design gives it a field of view equivalent to seven full moons, allowing it to capture vast cosmic scenes in exquisite detail.

This marks the beginning of a 10-year mission that could detect 10 million supernovas, 20 billion galaxies, and even 90% of hazardous asteroids over 140 metres wide.