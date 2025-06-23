Republic World
Updated 23 June 2025 at 22:21 IST

First Photo Clicked By World's Most Powerful Space Camera

The world’s most powerful space camera mounted on the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile has just released its breathtaking first images, marking a monumental leap in astronomical observation.

Reported by: info desk
Science News: The world’s most powerful space camera—mounted on the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile—has just released its breathtaking first images, marking a monumental leap in astronomical observation.

The camera, part of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), boasts a staggering 3,200-megapixel resolution and is designed to scan the entire southern sky every few nights for the next decade. Its debut images include a stunning composite of the Trifid and Lagoon Nebulae, created from 678 separate exposures taken over just seven hours. These nebulae, located thousands of light-years from Earth, are rich in gas and dust—key ingredients in star formation.

Another image showcases a portion of the Virgo Cluster, revealing spiral galaxies, merging galaxies, and countless distant celestial bodies. The observatory’s unique three-mirror design gives it a field of view equivalent to seven full moons, allowing it to capture vast cosmic scenes in exquisite detail.

This marks the beginning of a 10-year mission that could detect 10 million supernovas, 20 billion galaxies, and even 90% of hazardous asteroids over 140 metres wide.

The Rubin Observatory is expected to revolutionise our understanding of dark matter, dark energy, and the dynamic universe. 

Published 23 June 2025 at 22:21 IST