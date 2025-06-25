Exact Moment Axiom-4 Mission Spacecrafts Lifts Off With Shubhanshu Shukla | WATCH

The crew of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) successfully launched today at 2:31 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. | Image: Republic

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission Launch: SpaceX’s latest Dragon spacecraft made its debut flight this morning (June 25), carrying the four-member Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on behalf of Houston-based Axiom Space.

The brand-new Crew Dragon capsule lifted off precisely at 12:01 PM IST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking a powerful start to this historic mission.

First Visuals of The Axiom-4 Mission Launch:

India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on his way to the International Space Station as part of a landmark American commercial mission, accompanied by three international crewmates. With him, he carries the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians, becoming the country’s second 'Gaganyatri' to venture into space, over 40 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s iconic journey in 1984.