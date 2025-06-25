Republic World
  • Exact Moment Axiom-4 Mission Spacecrafts Lifts Off With Shubhanshu Shukla | WATCH

Updated 25 June 2025 at 13:32 IST

The Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, is headed for the International Space Station, where the crew is scheduled to dock around 7:00 AM on Thursday.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
The crew of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) successfully launched today at 2:31 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission Launch: SpaceX’s latest Dragon spacecraft made its debut flight this morning (June 25), carrying the four-member Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on behalf of Houston-based Axiom Space.

The brand-new Crew Dragon capsule lifted off precisely at 12:01 PM IST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking a powerful start to this historic mission.

First Visuals of The Axiom-4 Mission Launch: 

India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on his way to the International Space Station as part of a landmark American commercial mission, accompanied by three international crewmates. With him, he carries the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians, becoming the country’s second 'Gaganyatri' to venture into space, over 40 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s iconic journey in 1984.

At 39, the seasoned fighter pilot has been selected by ISRO to serve as the mission pilot for this historic flight, marking a powerful new chapter in India’s space legacy.

Published 25 June 2025 at 12:40 IST