Fram 2 Astronauts Capture Stunning Timelapse from South Pole to North Pole | WATCH

Science News: Elon Musk’s Fram 2 astronauts have shared jaw-dropping footage from space, capturing a never-before-seen timelapse of Earth from the South Pole to the North Pole.

The Fram 2 astronauts , the first humans to fly over Earth’s poles—have recorded a one-of-a-kind video showcasing their orbit from pole to pole.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 31, carrying the crew into orbit.

The four astronauts have since shared several breathtaking images and videos, documenting their journey around Earth at a 90-degree inclination, crossing both poles. The footage from this unique vantage point has captivated audiences worldwide.

Musk shared the video on X with the caption: “This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth!”

Meet the Fram 2 Crew

The Fram 2 mission is led by Chinese-Maltese investor and cryptocurrency mogul Chung Wang. The crew also includes:

• Jannicke Mikkelsen (Norway) – Vehicle Commander

• Rabea Rogge (Germany) – Pilot

• Eric Phillips (Australia) – Medical Officer