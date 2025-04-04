Fram2 Astronaut Shares Jaw- Dropping View of Bay of Bengal from Space | WATCH

SpaceX’s Fram2 astronauts have been sharing breathtaking images from their unique polar orbit, captivating viewers worldwide. Mission Commander Chun Wang, a Maltese entrepreneur and cryptocurrency mogul, recently posted a video showing the Bay of Bengal from space during their journey toward the Arctic.

In his post titled “Flight Day 4,” Wang mentioned starting his day by watching the launch of Starlink Group 11-13 on YouTube. He noted that SpaceX informed them of their flight path over Mongolia during the second stage deorbit burn. Despite opening the cupola to observe the event without success, the crew enjoyed the scenic journey from the Bay of Bengal to the Arctic.

Vehicle Commander Jannicke Mikkelsen from Norway also shared a unique perspective from space, fulfilling a promise to wave to everyone in Svalbard as they flew over. She extended special thanks to the auroral scientists and photographers involved in the Solar Max Mission for their participation in Fram2.