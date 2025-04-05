From a Giant Lake to a Dry Desert: Satellite Image Shows the Ongoing Collapse of Aral Sea

A striking new satellite image released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on April 4, 2025, shows the continuing collapse of the Aral Sea, which was once the fourth-largest lake in the world. The image, taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, shows how the lake is now turning into the Aralkum Desert, highlighting the devastating environmental effects of human activity.

From a Giant Lake to a Dry Desert

The Aral Sea, located between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, once covered an area of about 68,000 square kilometers, roughly double the size of Belgium. The lake was fed by two major rivers, the Syr Darya and the Amu Darya, which supported a thriving aquatic ecosystem in the region.

However, starting in the 1960s, the Soviet Union diverted water from these rivers for large-scale irrigation projects, mainly to grow cotton. As a result, the Aral Sea began to shrink rapidly. By the 1980s, the lake had split into two parts—the Large Aral Sea and the Small Aral Sea.

The ESA’s satellite image from March 18, 2025, shows that the western part of the Large Aral Sea is still shrinking, while the eastern part has almost disappeared. What was once water is now dry, salty land—forming the Aralkum Desert, which is considered the youngest desert on Earth.

Read Also: SpaceX Astronauts Complete Historic Splashdown Off California Coast After First Polar Exploration

Environmental and Human Impact

The drying of the Aral Sea has caused major problems for the region. The fishing industry, which was once a key part of the local economy, has been destroyed. Towns that used to sit by the lake, such as Moynaq and Aralsk, are now far from the shoreline, surrounded by dry land.

The exposed lakebed has created a salty, dusty environment that leads to frequent toxic sandstorms. These storms carry harmful chemicals and salt over long distances, worsening air quality and causing serious health problems, including breathing and heart issues for the local population.

Additionally, the loss of the lake has caused changes in the regional climate. Without the lake to moderate temperatures, summers have become hotter, winters colder, and rainfall has decreased. This has made farming even more difficult and reduced the availability of clean water.

A Glimmer of Hope in the North

Despite the destruction of most of the Aral Sea, there is some good news. The Small Aral Sea, in northern Kazakhstan, still has water. In the ESA’s image, this section is visible as a partially ice-covered body of water. This area has seen some positive changes due to restoration efforts, especially the Kok-Aral Dam built in 2005, which helps stop water from draining to the south.

Thanks to the dam, water levels in the northern part of the Aral Sea have risen by around 4 meters, and the water is less salty. Fish populations have started to recover, helping some local communities return to fishing. The impact of the dam is visible in the satellite image, with the dam’s dike structure clearly marked in the southeastern part of the Small Aral Sea.

A Warning for the Future

The drying of the Aral Sea is one of the worst environmental disasters caused by humans in modern history. It shows what can happen when water resources are mismanaged and how important it is to plan land use carefully.