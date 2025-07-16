'Good to Be Back': Shubhanshu Shukla Shares First Post After Returning to Earth

After spending 20 days in space, including 18 aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has safely returned to Earth along with his fellow Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crewmates.

The mission marked a major milestone for India’s growing presence in human spaceflight, and Shukla’s return has been met with nationwide celebration.

Soon after landing, Shukla took to social media to share his first public message, reflecting on his time in orbit and thanking those who supported him along the way.

“It was a great mission aboard the International Space Station, working alongside Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu,” he wrote. “For 20 days, I conducted science, did outreach, and captured images and videos that I want to share with you.”

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Shukla thanked both Indian citizens and the global Indian diaspora for their constant encouragement. “You have been my source of strength and courage,” he said, acknowledging the wave of support he received throughout his journey.

Now back on Earth, Shukla has promised to give the public a deeper look into his mission. “I’ll try to make you see what I saw from up there,” he added. His message concluded with a touch of emotion and relief, “It was an amazing time up there, but it sure feels good to be back.”

Why Shubhanshu Shukla Will Now Undergo Rehabilitation

Though his time in space has ended, Shukla’s post-mission journey continues on Earth. He is scheduled to undergo a week-long rehabilitation program designed to help astronauts readjust to Earth’s gravity after extended exposure to microgravity.

Astronauts returning from space often experience weakened balance, reduced coordination, and muscle deconditioning. As part of their post-flight care, they are screened across several health parameters and given tailored reconditioning plans. These focus on rebuilding mobility, flexibility, core strength, balance, endurance, and cardiovascular fitness.

Dr. Chough, who oversees astronaut health before, during, and after missions, explained that motion sickness is one of the first conditions doctors check for upon return.

It typically takes between seven to ten days for astronauts to regain their pre-mission balance and resume everyday tasks like walking unaided or even driving.

A dedicated team of medical experts supports the reconditioning process, helping astronauts rebuild physical capacity and reintegrate into life on Earth.