Groundbreaking: Scientists Reveal First Detailed Image Of Photon — A Single Particle Of Light

New Delhi: Scientists in Birmingham have created image of light more particularly a photon, first time in history.

A theory in journal Physical Review Letters on November 14 led to the creating of this image. The theory allowing researches and scientists to understand different properties of quantum particles and led to the creation of this image.

The discovery can open gate to possibilities in quantum computing, photovoltaic devices and artificial photosynthesis.

Speaking about their experiment, a researcher named Ben Yuen told Live Science that they wanted to understand these processes to leverage that quantum side and how do light and matter really interact at this level?

<strong>Ben Yuen and Angela Demetriadou</strong>

But going as per the nature of light, there are various possibilities to these questions.

Further speaking to Live Science, Yuen said that they can think of a photon being a fundamental excitation of an electromagnetic field.