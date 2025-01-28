GSLV-F15 NVS-02 Mission: When And Where to Watch ISRO's Historic 100th Launch | Image: X/@isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its 100th rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The historic launch of GSLV-F15 is scheduled for later this week from the spaceport's second launch pad.

This will mark the 17th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), carrying a 2,250-kilogram satellite. The spacecraft will join India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, enhancing the country's navigation capabilities.

The GSLV-F15, equipped with an indigenous cryogenic stage, will launch from Sriharikota to place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

Image: ISRO

NVS-02 is a part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, which caters to India’s navigational needs across both the private sector and defence.

NavIC, India’s autonomous regional navigation satellite system, is designed to deliver accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services to users within India and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders, covering its primary service area.

NVS-02 is the second satellite in India’s next-generation series of navigation satellites under the NavIC program.

When Will GSLV-F15 NVS-02 Launch?

The GSLV-F15 mission, marking the 11th flight of the powerful rocket equipped with an indigenous cryogenic stage, is scheduled to launch on January 29, 2025. According to ISRO, the lift-off is set for 6:23 am IST.

Standing 50.9 meters tall, the GSLV-F15 is a three-stage rocket with a lift-off mass of 420.7 tonnes. It will carry the NVS-02 satellite, housed in a 3.4-meter-diameter metallic payload fairing, and deploy it into orbit.

How to Watch the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 Launch?