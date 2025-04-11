Hooked on Reels? India's New Space Study Will Explore What Screen Time Does to Your Brain in Zero Gravity

India's New Space Study Will Explore What Screen Time Does to Your Brain—in Zero Gravity | Image: AI-Generated

Binge-scrolling your way through Instagram? India’s next space mission might just have answers for how that impacts your brain—even in zero gravity!

In a breakthrough move, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to send a fascinating experiment to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the upcoming Axiom-4 mission, launching in May 2025. And leading the charge? None other than Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s own astronaut and Gaganyaan mission hero-in-the-making.

The experiment, titled "Voyager Displays", aims to study how using computer screens affects the human brain and body in microgravity. From gaze fixation to rapid eye movements and even stress levels—this research will deep dive into how screen time in space could impact astronauts' cognitive performance and wellbeing.

With computer screens playing a critical role in spacecraft operation, the findings could revolutionize the design of future space tech and improve how astronauts interact with onboard systems.

Shukla, who will pilot the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, brings crucial flight experience to the table—experience that will be key as India gears up for its first-ever manned space mission, Gaganyaan. His role in both missions reflects a seamless blend of Indian ambition and international collaboration.

This experiment is one of seven scientific studies from Isro making their way to the ISS aboard Ax-4, which is shaping up to be the most research-packed Axiom Space mission to date, featuring 60 studies from 31 countries. It's a global science marathon in orbit—and India’s right at the heart of it.

In partnership with NASA and Axiom Space, Isro’s participation in Ax-4 marks another big step in India's expanding space presence, underlining its growing leadership in human spaceflight and microgravity research.