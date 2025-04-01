How Does India Look From Space? Sunita Williams Has the Perfect Answer!

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has shared her breathtaking experience of seeing India from space, calling it "amazing, just amazing!". After spending 286 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), she described the Himalayas, Mumbai, Gujarat , and the country’s network of lights at night as some of the most stunning sights from space.

Sunita Williams on India’s Beauty From Space

Speaking at a press conference after her return, Williams said she was mesmerized by the view every time she passed over India’s northern mountains.

"Every time we went over the Himalayas, Butch (Wilmore, her fellow astronaut) took incredible pictures. It is just amazing," she said.

She also described India’s diverse landscape, from the fishing fleet along the coast of Gujarat and Mumbai to the vast stretches of colorful terrain.

"I have described it before like this ripple that happened when the plates collided, and then as it flows down into India, it is many, many colors," she explained.

At night, the country looked like a "network of lights," with bright spots in big cities fading into smaller ones. She said it was an incredible view, both during the day and at night.

Williams Excited About India’s Space Future

Sunita Williams also expressed excitement about India’s growing space ambitions, particularly NASA’s upcoming Axiom mission, which will include Indian Air Force test pilot and ISRO astronaut Subhanshu Shukla.

"It's pretty awesome. They will have a hometown hero who will talk about how wonderful the International Space Station is," she said.

When asked if she would like to support India’s spaceflight program, Williams said she would love to share her experience with people in India.

"India is a great country and a wonderful democracy. I would love to be a part of its space journey and help in any way I can," she added.

Plans to Visit India Soon

Williams, whose family roots trace back to Jhulasan village in Gujarat, also hopes to visit her ancestral home soon.

"I think for sure I’m going to be going back to my father’s home country," she said.

Her co-traveler, Butch Wilmore, jokingly asked if he could join her trip to India, to which she happily agreed.

"Absolutely! You might stand out a little, but that’s okay. We’ll get you all ready for some spicy food," she said with a laugh.

Nine-Month Space Stay Ends With Safe Return

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore initially left for an eight-day mission to the ISS in June 2023 aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. However, due to technical issues, their return was delayed, stranding them in space for over nine months.

Finally, on March 19, 2024, they safely returned to Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.