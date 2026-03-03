NASA’s LRO Captures 4-Hour 'Solar Blackout': A Rare View Of Earth From The Moon | VIDEO | Image: X

Lunar Orbit: While sky watchers on Earth recently watched the Moon turn a deep red colour during a total lunar eclipse, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured the event from a much different perspective.

In a stunning new data visualisation, NASA has revealed what a lunar eclipse looks like from the lunar surface: a four-hour "solar blackout" where Earth replaces the Sun in the sky.

A Solar Eclipse in Reverse

To an observer on the Moon, a lunar eclipse is actually a solar eclipse.

As the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, it appears as a dark disk rimmed by a brilliant, fiery red ring.

This ring is caused by the Earth’s atmosphere bending and filtering sunlight, essentially projecting every sunrise and sunset on the planet simultaneously onto the lunar landscape.

Science in the Dark

The event is more than just a visual spectacle; it is a critical window for lunar science.

During the blackout, the Moon’s surface temperature plummets with terrifying speed, dropping nearly 280° Fahrenheit (138° C) in a matter of minutes.

NASA uses the Diviner Lunar Radiometer aboard the LRO to monitor this rapid cooling.

Because different materials, such as fine dust versus large boulders, cool at different rates, this thermal shock allows scientists to map the composition of the lunar soil (regolith) in ways that are impossible under normal lighting.

"The rapid cooling gives us a view of how the top few centimetres of the surface respond differently than during a normal 14-day lunar night," explained Dr Noah Petro, LRO Project Scientist.

Surviving the Blackout

For the LRO itself, the eclipse is a test of endurance. The spacecraft is solar-powered, meaning a four-hour blackout forces it to rely entirely on its internal batteries.

To conserve energy, the flight operations team at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre typically shuts down most instruments, leaving only the Diviner and essential heaters running.

This latest LRO data previews the challenges future lunar colonists will face.