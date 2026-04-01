How Will Artemis II Astronauts Use Toilet In Space?

When Apollo astronauts went to the Moon over 50 years ago, using the toilet meant pooping in plastic bags, in a very uncomfortable experience in front of crewmates. However, now when humans are going to moon for the first time in decades under the 2026 Artemis II mission, the space-toilet experience has been upgraded to replace the old unpleasant process.

NASA's Artemis II astronauts, who are on a 10-day journey around the Moon, will have access to a proper toilet with a door.

The Universal Waste Management System (UWMS), developed by Collins Aerospace, is 3D-printed from titanium and features a lightweight, standardised design. Unlike older systems, the UWMS allows astronauts to handle urine and feces simultaneously.

“We're pretty fortunate as a crew to have a toilet with a door on this tiny spacecraft," Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen said, adding, “The one place that we can go during the mission where we can actually feel like we're alone for a moment.”

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The toilet stall is the size of a phone booth, where astronauts could use a hose to dispose off urine and sit on an industrial-looking seat for pooping.

“You have a urine hose...It gets collected, and a few times a day, we vent that urine to space…The feces gets sucked down into the bottom into a bag, and you close that off and squish it down into the canister,” Hansen said.

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“During the mission, we will have to change out that solid waste canister a few times, and all of that will come back to Earth with us," he explained further.