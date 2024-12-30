‘I Announce Successful Launch…’: ISRO Chief S Somanath On SpaDeX Mission Launch

Sriharikota: After the launch of the PSLV-C60 rocket on the SpaDeX mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr S Somanath announced that the launch of the PSLV-C60 rocket, carrying the SpaDeX mission and 24 payloads was successful. The rocket lifted from Sriharikota at 10 pm on Monday. The ISRO chief confirmed that the rocket placed the satellites in the right orbit.

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath said, "I announce the successful launch of the PSLV-C60 for the SpaDeX mission. The rocket has placed the satellites in the right orbit.”

“Congratulations to the entire team of the PSLV project who put the satellites in the right orbit. Also, the SpaDeX team worked in a very innovative, novel, cost-effective docking demonstration mission using two small satellite bus architectures," Somanath congratulated his team for the successful mission launch.

The SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator that aims to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for the rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft in a low-Earth circular orbit. This mission brings India closer to becoming the fourth country in the world to possess space docking technology.

The PSLV-C60 launch is a testament to ISRO's innovative approach to space exploration. The SpaDeX team worked tirelessly to develop a novel, cost-effective docking demonstration mission using two small satellite bus architectures.

The 24 payloads onboard the PSLV-C60 include a range of scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. Some of the notable payloads include:

- POEM-4 Payloads: 14 payloads from ISRO/DOS centres and 10 payloads from non-government entities, including academia and start-ups.

- R&D Payloads: Experiments such as the Walking Robotic Arm, Debris Capture Robotic Manipulator, and Gradient Control Reaction Wheel Assembly.