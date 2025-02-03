IIT Madras Launches First-of-Its-Kind Cancer Genome Database for Early Breast Cancer Detection

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday, launched a groundbreaking cancer genome database aimed at boosting research on cancer in the country.

IIT Madras Director, V Kamakoti, highlighted that despite the high cancer rates in India, the country has been under-represented in global cancer genome research.

Due to the lack of detailed genomic data on cancers common in India, specific genetic variants linked to Indian cancers are not properly captured, hindering the development of diagnostic kits and targeted drug therapies.

"In order to fill the gap in the genomic landscape for different cancers in India, IIT Madras initiated the cancer genome programme in 2020. Under this programme, 960 whole exome sequencing from 480 breast cancer patient tissue samples collected across the country has been completed.

"We are releasing yet another health-related data, the second this academic year, the cancer genome data after brain data. We hope that this will provide deep insights on reasons leading to this deadly disease and help prevent the same with early interventions," he said.

Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas to Bridge Genomic Gaps

Kamakoti informed that the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (BCGA) will fill the gap in the genomic landscape from different cancers in the country.

"It provides a compendium of genetic variants representing the contemporary Indian breast cancer population to classify variants involved in early diagnostics, disease progression, and treatment outcomes," he said.

IIT Madras in collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare, Mumbai, the Chennai Breast Clinic and Cancer Research and Relief Trust, Chennai analysed the data and assembled the anonymised summary of genetic variants from Indian breast cancer samples.

The research was led by the institute's Centre of Excellence on Cancer Genomics and Molecular Therapeutics, which was funded under the Centre government's "Institutions of Eminence" initiative.

BCGA to Aid in Early Detection of Breast Cancers

"This database will be an invaluable resource to identify cancer-specific biomarkers in India, which will enable early detection of breast cancers. Further, it will also be very useful to identify novel drug targets for developing better treatment strategies specific to the Indian population," S Mahalingam, Head, Centre of Excellence on Cancer Genomics and Molecular Therapeutics, IIT Madras.

"BCGA also aims to host data from researchers working on cancer genomics across cancer types and would be open to accepting submissions. The data will be utilised towards identifying biomarkers to identify high-risk groups, monitor cancer progression, design strategies for personalised treatment and understand treatment outcomes," he added.

Mahalingam explained that the genome database also provides knowledge on the genetic basis of cancer progression and evolution and may help the biomedical research and healthcare system in India shift toward a vision of "personalised medicine” which may improve the standard of medical care by including an individual’s genetic and molecular information in the clinical decision-making process.

A recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report indicated that the number of people living with cancer continues to rise.

The National Cancer Registry Programme reported that one in nine people in India are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime and 14,61,427 people were currently living with cancer. There is a 12.8 per cent increase in cancer incidence every year since 2022.