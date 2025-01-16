In a First, Moon Named a Threatened Cultural Site Amid Risks From Tourism And Looting

New Delhi: The Moon has been added to the World Monuments Fund’s (WMF) watchlist of threatened heritage sites, raising concerns about looting and damage from upcoming commercial lunar missions.

Traditionally focused on vulnerable cultural landmarks on Earth, the WMF's list now includes this extraterrestrial site due to "mounting risks amidst accelerating lunar activities," Bénédicte de Montlaur, WMF’s president and chief executive said.

“For the first time, the moon is included … to reflect the urgent need to recognise and preserve the artefacts that testify to humanity’s first steps beyond Earth – a defining moment in our shared history,” Montlaur stated. She highlighted items such as the camera used to broadcast the moon landing, a memorial disk left by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and hundreds of other objects emblematic of this legacy.

The inclusion of the Moon stresses on the need for "proactive and cooperative strategies to protect heritage – whether on Earth or beyond – that reflect and safeguard our collective narrative," Montlaur added.

The WMF’s 2024 watchlist, its first since 2022, also features Qhapaq Ñan, a pre-Hispanic Andean road system, as well as Antakya in Turkey and the Noto Peninsula in Japan, both damaged by recent earthquakes.

Concerns over lunar preservation are growing with the advent of private space exploration and the anticipated boom in commercial lunar trips.

SpaceX recently launched two lunar landers to prepare for future missions. Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis III mission, planned for mid-2027, is set to mark the first crewed Moon landing since the 1970s, likely paving the way for private ventures.

Only a handful of nations – the US, China, India, Japan, and the former Soviet Union – have successfully landed vehicles on the Moon since the 1960s.