India's Three Key Space Missions In Last Six Months From Ax- 4 To NISAR - Key Details

ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla addressed a press briefing on Thursday emphasising on India's proliferating space capabilities over the period last decade, including the Axiom-4 mission. Let's have a look at the three key ISRO missions conducted in the last six months.

NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) Mission

On July 30, 2025, ISRO in collaboration with NASA launched the NISAR satellite using the GSLV-F16 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

This marked the first joint Earth observation mission sacnned the globe after every 12 days to provide vital all-weather, day-night imaging of the Earth’s land and ice-covered surface.

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4)

On June 26, 2025, Axiom Mission 4, which Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla described as "entire nation's mission" given the first Indian was taken to the International Space Station (ISS) and brought back safely, indiacating the south Asian nation's growth in human spaceflight missions. The This historic mission also reflected the pathway to low-Earth orbit and elevating national space programmes.

Addressing a media briefing today, ISRO Chairman said "In the last 10 years, the progress has been phenomenal and exponential. The missions completed from 2015 to 2025 are almost double those from 2005 to 2015. During the last 6 months, three important missions have been accomplished. The Axiom-4 mission is a prestigious mission. The first Indian was taken to the International Space Station and was brought back safely, Shubhanshu Shukla."

Space Docking and Servicing (SpaDeX)

SpaDeX demonstrated India's capability in docking, undocking, refuelling, and payload transfer, which are essential for a self-sustained space station.

The spacecraft manoeuvred seamlessly from the 15-metre to 3-meter hold point, initiating docking with accuracy leading to successful spacecraft capture. After this, retraction was completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability.