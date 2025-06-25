India to Space: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Launch Journey in 10 Stunning Photos

Axiom-4 Mission Launch: After several weather and technical delays, the much-anticipated Axiom Mission 4 successfully launched on Wednesday. At exactly 12:01 PM IST, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roared to life, carrying four astronauts. The Crew Dragon capsule lifted off from NASA’s historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the same site that once sent Apollo 11 to the Moon, marking a momentous milestone for India and space exploration alike.

Onboard is India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, headed to the International Space Station as part of a landmark commercial mission by the U.S., joined by three international crewmates.

Carrying the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians, Shukla became the nation’s second ‘Gaganyatri’ to journey into space, over four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s legendary 1984 mission.