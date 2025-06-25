Republic World
  • India to Space: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Launch Journey in 10 Stunning Photos

Updated 25 June 2025 at 13:39 IST

Witness Shubhanshu Shukla’s inspiring journey from India to space through exclusive images. From pre-launch training to the Axiom-4 liftoff, see key moments that mark this historic mission to the International Space Station.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Launch Journey in 10 Stunning Photos | Image: X

Axiom-4 Mission Launch: After several weather and technical delays, the much-anticipated Axiom Mission 4 successfully launched on Wednesday. At exactly 12:01 PM IST, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roared to life, carrying four astronauts. The Crew Dragon capsule lifted off from NASA’s historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the same site that once sent Apollo 11 to the Moon, marking a momentous milestone for India and space exploration alike.

A still frame of Axiom Mission 4 as it lifts off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon 9 rocket is brightly lit by the launch flames beneath it; various graphics around the edge of the frame feature the launch countdown clock, velocity of the rocket, and other key data. Credit: NASA+

Onboard is India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, headed to the International Space Station as part of a landmark commercial mission by the U.S., joined by three international crewmates. 

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft approaches the International Space Station. Its conical top is open, with the hatch inside facing the camera. Earth fills the background. Credit: NASA

Carrying the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians, Shukla became the nation’s second ‘Gaganyatri’ to journey into space, over four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s legendary 1984 mission.

At 39, the experienced Indian Air Force fighter pilot was selected by ISRO to serve as the mission pilot, ushering in a bold new era for India’s space exploration journey.

Published 25 June 2025 at 13:05 IST