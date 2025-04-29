Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Fly to ISS Space Station on May 29

New Delhi: In a landmark moment for Indian space exploration, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to become the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). His journey aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on May 29 at 10:33 PM IST will mark India’s return to human spaceflight after more than four decades, since Rakesh Sharma's historic 1984 mission.

Shukla’s Role and International Collaboration

Group Captain Shukla, a highly experienced test pilot with over 2,000 hours of flight time, was selected in 2019 for India’s astronaut program. He underwent intensive training in both Russia and India and has now been chosen to serve as the pilot on the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

He will fly alongside an international crew led by veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and astronauts from Poland and Hungary. The Ax-4 mission is a joint effort involving NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and ISRO , underscoring India’s growing global space collaborations.

Scientific Focus of the Mission

During the 14-day mission aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct scientific research, assist in spacecraft operations, and support onboard systems. One of the critical experiments he will perform includes testing cyanobacteria, a key component for life support systems under development for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for 2026.

The mission will feature seven Indian science experiments. These projects were carefully selected and reviewed, ensuring their suitability for the short-duration spaceflight and compliance with all safety protocols.

“Seven Indian experiments flying on Ax-4 were selected through a rigorous process and underwent thorough reviews. The suitability of each experiment for a short-duration mission, along with adherence to safety protocols, was a key selection criteria,” said Tushar Phadnis, Group Head for Microgravity Platforms and Research at ISRO, during a press conference by Axiom Space.

India's Return to Space Leadership

Shukla’s mission not only symbolized India’s renewed presence in human spaceflight but also highlighted the nation's commitment to scientific innovation and global cooperation. It set the stage for the launch of Gaganyaan, India’s ambitious indigenous human spaceflight program.