Published 22:03 IST, February 13th 2025

Indian Scientists Make Stunning Discovery As Alien Planet That Can Fit 263 Earths Spotted

A team of scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad has discovered a giant planet bigger than Earth but smaller than Saturn.

Indian scientists discover exoplanet that can fit 263 earths
Bengaluru: A team of scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad has discovered a giant planet bigger than Earth but smaller than Saturn. 

According to scientists, the planet, dubbed TOI-6038A b has been found outside the solar system. 

Scientists Discover Exoplanet TOI-6038A b

The exoplanet has a mass 78.5 times that of Earth and a radius 6.41 times larger. It falls in the sub-Saturn category, a class missing in our Solar System. 

Scientists have mentioned that studying it could reveal new insights into planetary evolution. 

These kinds of stars are 1.5 to 5 times the Sun’s brightness, they added. 

"This discovery marks the second exoplanet discovery using the state-of-the-art PARAS-2 spectrograph attached to the 2.5-meter telescope at PRL's Mount Abu Observatory at Gurushikhar, Mt. Abu," ISRO said in a statement.

The exoplanet discovery has been made using the PARAS-2 spectrograph at PRL’s Mount Abu Observatory. 

Indian Space Research Organisation said it is also the fifth exoplanet detection, combining PARAS-1 and PARAS-2 efforts. 

The PARAS-2 spectrograph is Asia’s highest-resolution stabilized radial velocity instrument.

According to ISRO, TOI-6038A b’s characteristics could refine theories about planetary movement.
 

