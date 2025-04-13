ISS Shares Jaw-Dropping Images of India Under a Blanket of Stars, The Internet Can’t Get Enough

New Delhi: The International Space Station (ISS) has shared breathtaking images of Earth captured from space and one dazzling photo of India at night has caught everyone’s attention.

The image shows India glowing under a blanket of stars, with city lights spread out like a glowing spider web. The internet is mesmerised by the stunning view of the subcontinent under the night sky.

India Among Four Regions Captured

The ISS shared a total of four images, one each from the United States, India, Southeast Asia, and Canada. The photograph of India shows a spectacular view of sparkling lights beneath a sky full of stars.

Sharing the pictures, the ISS wrote, “When you can see the stars above, the city lights below, and the atmospheric glow blanketing Earth's horizon.”

Internet Reacts with Wonder

Social media users were quick to express their awe and love for the image.

One user praised the beauty of earth and our homes, they wrote, “Our homes look cute.” While another one draws parallel between the starts and spider web as it looked like stars are spreading in a space like spider webs covering the earth. A second user said, "We spread out like spider webs."



Internet mesmerized by the beauty of the Images shared by ISS. A third commented, "Am awestruck."



And a fourth added, “I see spider weaving webs.”