  • ISRO Successfully Places EOS-08 Satellite Into Orbit With SSLV Flight | Highlights

Published 09:45 IST, August 16th 2024

ISRO Successfully Places EOS-08 Satellite Into Orbit With SSLV Flight | Highlights

ISRO is set to launch the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday during a one-hour window starting at 9:19 am.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
ISRO Successfully Places EOS-08 Satellite Into Orbit With SSLV Flight | LIVE
ISRO Successfully Places EOS-08 Satellite Into Orbit With SSLV Flight | LIVE | Image: ISRO
