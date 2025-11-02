ISRO Launches India's Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 From Sriharikota

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the Indian Navy's GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite on Sunday at 5.26 pm.

The indigenously designed and developed satellite has been launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

In a post on X, ISRO wrote, “Liftoff! #LVM3M5 launches #CMS03 from SDSC SHAR, carrying India’s heaviest communication satellite to GTO" and also shared the youtube link for the live streaming of the event.

The satellite would strengthen the Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

GSAT-7R will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands. This satellite will significantly enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy.

"This satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing approximately more than 4,400 kg, and includes many indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements," the Indian Navy said.

"In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents the Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation's maritime interests, leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta," the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO.

The satellite has been launched by the famous LVM3 launch vehicle, which landed India successfully on the lunar South Pole in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This is the vehicle's fifth operational flight.

The launch vehicle had been assembled earlier and has been on the launch pad since October 26 for pre-launch operations.

The LVM3-M5 launch will have 8 sequences, with the CMS-03 being separated from the vehicle at an altitude of around 179 kilometre, at a velocity of around 10 km per second.

The launch vehicle has a height of 43.5 meters, having a lift off mass of 642 tonnes total. The vehicle uses three stages of propellants to enable the satellite to reach the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).