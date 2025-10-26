ISRO's Heaviest Launcher LVM3 Rocket Rolls Out To Launch Pad, Gears Up For CMS-03 Satellite Launch On November 2 | Image: X

Sriharikota: India's space program is set to scale another major height, with the country's heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 being positioned at the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for launch. As LVM3 is positioned at the launch pad, the moment marked the final countdown for the rocket's next mission, scheduled to lift off on November 2. The fully integrated LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, which is set to become the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from Indian soil.

The CMS-03 satellite, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is designed to revolutionise multi-band communication coverage across the Indian mainland and surrounding oceanic regions. Weighing around 4400 kilograms, this cutting-edge satellite will provide enhanced connectivity, increased bandwidth, and sharper communication services for civil, strategic, and maritime users.

As per the officials, once operational, CMS-03 will boost India's communication infrastructure, expanding digital access to remote territories and bridging the connectivity gap.

The LVM3-M5 mission is to place the CMS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), showcasing the rocket's growing versatility and reliability as India's workhorse heavy-lift launcher. The LVM3 has previously made headlines, notably in July 2023, when it successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, propelling India to become the first nation to achieve a soft landing near the Moon's south pole.

Meanwhile, the upcoming mission showcases ISRO's continued capability in deploying heavier payloads into GTO, a critical requirement for communication and navigation satellites.

As the launch window approaches, pre-launch checkouts, fuelling, and final readiness rehearsals are underway at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The countdown will commence shortly, setting the tone for the beginning of the end of anticipation for India's space enthusiasts. The successful deployment of CMS-03 will reaffirm LVM3's pivotal role in India's roadmap for future deep-space and human spaceflight endeavours, cementing the country's position as a major player in the global space arena.

