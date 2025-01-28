ISRO's Historic 100th Mission: How the NVS-02 Satellite Strengthens India's GPS Alternative

NavIC, India’s independent regional navigation satellite system, is designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services across India. | Image: ISRO

New Delhi, India: India's indigenous navigation system, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), continues to strengthen its capabilities with the introduction of second-generation satellites.

NavIC, India’s independent regional navigation satellite system, is designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services across India and a region extending 1,500 km beyond its borders, ensuring strategic independence in satellite navigation.

NavIC offers two types of services:

1. Standard Positioning Service (SPS): Provides position accuracy of better than 20 meters and timing accuracy of better than 40 nanoseconds.

2. Restricted Service (RS): A highly secure service intended for authorized users.

To enhance service continuity and widen coverage, five second-generation satellites, known as the NVS series (NVS-01 to NVS-05), have been developed. These satellites incorporate additional features, including signals in the L1 band, improving NavIC’s overall capabilities.

Key Developments in the NVS Series

- NVS-01: The first of the new series was launched aboard GSLV-F12 on May 29, 2023. It marked a milestone by using an indigenous atomic clock for the first time, a critical component for precise timekeeping.

- NVS-02: The second satellite, configured with navigation payloads in the L1, L5, and S bands and a C-band ranging payload, features a mix of indigenous and procured atomic clocks for precision. It weighs 2,250 kg, has a power capacity of ~3 kW, and is set to replace IRNSS-1E at 111.75ºE.

NVS-02 Testing and Launch Readiness

NVS-02 underwent rigorous testing at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC):

- Thermovac Testing (Nov-Dec 2024): Ensured the satellite's performance in simulated space conditions.

- Dynamic Testing (Dec 2024): Validated the satellite's ability to withstand launch conditions.