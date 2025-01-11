Published 18:19 IST, January 11th 2025
ISRO SpaDeX Status: Spacecraft Stable at 230m ISD, Sensors Being Evaluated | Latest Update
ISRO said that the inter-satellite distance of the docking craft is currently hovering at 230 metres, adding that the health of the spacecraft is normal.
Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) on Saturday said that the inter-satellite distance of the docking craft is currently hovering at 230 metres, adding that the health of the spacecraft is normal.
The space agency said that all sensors are being evaluated.
'Spacecraft Health Normal'
“Arrested at Inter Satellite Distance (ISD) of 230 m, all sensors are being evaluated. Spacecraft's health is normal,” ISRO posted on X.
Objectives of SpaDeX Mission
The Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) is a pivotal project, which is designed to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking using two small satellites, the space agency said.
"SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future space missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions,” ISRO said in an explainer.
Updated 18:24 IST, January 11th 2025