ISRO to Launch First Gaganyaan Test in December, Shubhanshu Shukla Says ‘India is Ready’

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its maiden Gaganyaan test mission this December, marking a crucial milestone in India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme.

The confirmation came from ISRO’s leadership and was echoed by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who underscored the nation’s readiness and the spirit of collective effort that underpins this mission.

The upcoming launch will pave the way for India’s broader goal of sending astronauts into space by 2027, a feat that would place the country among a select group of nations with independent human spaceflight capability.

'Very Soon India Will Send Someone From Our Rocket, Soil'

At a press briefing in New Delhi, Shubhanshu Shukla shared insights drawn from his experiences as part of the recent Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Reflecting on India’s progress, he said, “All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket, and from our soil.”

He added that his training and flight experience aboard Crew Dragon would directly benefit India’s upcoming human spaceflight programme. While speaking about the nation’s readiness, Shubhanshu Shukla declared, “India is ready.”

Experiences from Space

Drawing from his Ax-4 journey, Shubanshu Shukla described how the mission involved two weeks aboard the ISS, where he functioned as a mission pilot. His responsibilities included working with the spacecraft systems, assisting with experiments, and supporting daily operations aboard the orbital laboratory.

“Despite training, experiencing the actual launch is unlike anything imagined. From liftoff to splashdown, the experience was unbelievable, exciting, and amazing,” he said, noting how physical and mental adjustments in orbit were far more demanding than training could fully prepare him for.

The mission, according to him, was not just about individual achievement but about laying the groundwork for India’s space future. He emphasized how the scientific experiments carried out by Indian researchers on the ISS would contribute directly to upcoming projects like Gaganyaan.

Acknowledging Collective Effort

Shubhanshu Shukla was keen to express gratitude to those who made his journey possible. “I would like to start by thanking the government of India for conceiving this mission and finally making it happen. I would like to thank ISRO for enabling this entire mission, and my colleagues who worked tirelessly to ensure its success,” he said. He extended thanks to the principal investigators, researchers, and the wider public who, in his words, “behaved as if they owned this mission. I really felt that this was a mission for the entire nation.”

He also reflected on the international collaboration that defined the Ax-4 mission, which included astronauts from Poland, Hungary, the United States, and India. “This highlights the unifying nature of space and the power of collaboration,” he observed.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Beyond the technical gains, Shubhanshu Shukla highlighted the inspirational impact of space exploration on young minds. During his stay on the ISS, he interacted with children through live sessions and radio contacts. Many asked him how they could become astronauts, a moment he considers one of the mission’s biggest successes.

“I never imagined I would go to space. If I can do it, so can you. We will continue with missions like Gaganyaan and beyond. Dream big, think you can achieve it, and together we will make it happen,” he told students, stressing the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity and ambition.

The Road Ahead

With ISRO confirming a December timeline for the first Gaganyaan test, India is moving steadily closer to realising its human spaceflight aspirations. For Shubhanshu Shukla, the lessons learned from the Ax-4 mission are not just personal milestones but building blocks for the nation’s future in space.

As he put it, the ultimate vision remains clear: to see an Indian astronaut launch into space aboard an Indian rocket, from Indian soil.