ISRO’s PSLV-XL Proba-3 Launch Postponed: Here's What Exactly Happened

ISRO PSLV-XL Proba-3 Mission Launch: The scheduled ISRO PSLV-XL Proba-3 mission launch has been cancelled for today due to a technical glitch. “Due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch rescheduled to tomorrow at 16:12 hours,” said ISRO in a post on X.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency had originally planned the launch at 4.08 pm on Wednesday from the spaceport here.Dubbed as the world's first initiative of its kind, the Proba-3 (Project for Onboard Anatomy) consists of two satellites in which two spacecraft would fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the sun's outer atmosphere.

NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO has bagged the order from the European Space Agency.

The significant objective of the mission is 'formation flying in precision' and to study the Sun's outer atmosphere.

According to an ISRO official, scientists at the ESA identified the 'anomaly' in one of the satellites of PSLV-C59-mission, ahead of the lift-off, following which they requested their counterpart to reschedule it to December 5.

"Based on their request, the launch has been rescheduled (for Thursday at 4.12 pm)," an official told PTI.

The 25-hour countdown was progressing smoothly since it commenced on Tuesday at 3.08 pm and scientists at the spaceport here have been working on preliminary works for the launch.

'Probas' is a Latin word, meaning 'Let's try'.

The mission objective is to demonstrate precise formation flying and the two spacecraft inside the satellites would be launched together in a stacked configuration after the desired orbit level is reached.

PSLV-C59 is a 44.5 metre tall rocket and is on its 61st flight and the 26th with the PSLV-XL variant which is normally used to place heavy satellites.

The two satellites (Coronagraph and Occulter) would undertake an 18-minute journey to reach the desired orbit.

After reaching the preparatory conditions, the two spacecraft would fly 150 metres apart (as one large satellite structure) in tandem so that the 'Occulter' spacecraft would block out the solar disk of the sun enabling 'Coronagraph' to study the corona of the Sun or the surrounding atmosphere, for scientific observation.

The European Space Agency said, the corona is much hotter than the Sun itself and it is where space weather originates. It is also a topic of widespread scientific and practical interest.

For ISRO, this launch would provide key insights on taking up scientific experiments on the Sun after its maiden mission--Aditya-L1 which was successfully launched in September 2023.