Jared Isaacman Says Trump’s NASA Will Put America Back on the Moon | Image: X

NASA’s new chief, Jared Isaacman, says the United States is on track to return to the moon during President Donald Trump’s second term.

In his first major interview since becoming Administrator, Isaacman told the media that Trump’s renewed focus on lunar exploration is the foundation for building what he calls an “orbital economy.”

Isaacman explained that the moon is more than a destination; it’s a launchpad for science, security, and business.

•Moon Base First – NASA plans to set up a permanent base on the lunar surface.

Advertisement

• Power for the Future – Nuclear energy and advanced propulsion systems will drive deeper space missions.

•Space Economy – Data centres and infrastructure in orbit could expand commercial activity beyond Earth.

Advertisement

• Helium 3 Potential – Mining the rare element from the moon’s soil could one day fuel fusion power.

•Reusable Rockets – SpaceX and Blue Origin are working on heavy-lift vehicles to make moon trips frequent and affordable.

Isaacman also pointed to NASA’s Artemis program, which is preparing for crewed missions. Artemis II is the first human flight of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, which is expected soon, followed by Artemis III, where SpaceX will deliver the lunar landing system.

“That’s what’s going to enable us to go to and from the moon affordably, with great frequency, and set up for missions to Mars and beyond,” Isaacman said.