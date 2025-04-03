Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos' Fiancee: Meet 6 Women Flying to Space in Blue Origin's Historic NS-31 Tourism Mission

New Delhi: Blue Origin's historic tourism flight, the NS-31 Mission, is an all-female mission, taking six women to space, including singer Katy Perry. The 10-minute flight will lift off from Launch Site One in West Texas on April 14.

The all-female crew of this mission will be carrying a pop star, a rocket scientist, a filmmaker, an activist and a rocket scientists into space. Here's all you need to know about these women who are about to script history…

Blue Origin's NS-31 Mission: About All-Female Crew of Historic Tourism Flight to Space

The mission, which is led by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, is launching a total of six women into space. The all-female crew will be carried above the imaginary boundary between the Earth and the space - Karman Line; the duration of the flight is ten minutes.

The six women who will be taking a trip to space are - Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn. Know about them…

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality; she gained widespread popularity with her 2008 single "I Kissed a Girl" and went on to achieve major success with hits like "Teenage Dream," "Firework," and "Roar." Known for her vibrant, daring image, Perry made history with her album Teenage Dream, which produced five number-one singles. Beyond music, she has served as a judge on American Idol and is actively involved in charitable work, particularly in education and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Lauren Sanchez

An American media personality, businesswoman, and former television anchor, Lauren Sanchez gained recognition for her work as a reporter and host at major networks such as Fox and ABC. In addition to her broadcasting career, Sánchez is a skilled helicopter pilot and the founder of Black Ops Aviation, a production company specializing in aerial cinematography. She also attracted significant media attention for her relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to whom she is engaged and will soon get married.

Gayle King

Widely recognized for co-hosting CBS Mornings, Gayle King is a renowned American journalist, television personality, and author. She has served as a news anchor and correspondent for CBS News, covering significant events and conducting notable interviews. Beyond her work in journalism, King has written books and taken on producing roles. Known for her insightful reporting and warm demeanor, Gayle King has established herself as a respected figure in the media industry.

Aisha Bowe

Aisha Bowe is an aerospace engineer, entrepreneur, and advocate for increasing diversity in STEM fields. She is the founder and CEO of StemBoard, a technology company that focuses on providing IT and software engineering solutions. With a background in aerospace engineering, Bowe has worked with organizations like NASA and others in the aerospace sector. Her dedication to encouraging women and minorities to enter STEM careers has been a key part of her mission.

Amanda Nguyen

Amanda Nguyen is an American civil rights activist, social entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform. She is widely recognized for founding Rise, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting sexual assault survivors. Nguyen was instrumental in drafting and securing the passage of the Survivors' Bill of Rights, a groundbreaking law enacted in 2016 that ensures sexual assault survivors have specific rights, such as access to evidence kits and control over their cases. Through her advocacy, she has become a prominent figure in the movement for survivors' rights and has been honored with multiple accolades, including a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kerianne Flynn