Large Traces of Common Earth Element Found on Mars. Is This a Proof of Ancient Life on the Red Planet?

As researchers find a large amount of nickel on the surface of Mars, it suggests that, a long time ago, the Red Planet might have actually been a place where life could survive.

Planetary scientist Henry Manelski from Purdue University explained to ScienceAlert, that while they have seen nickel on Mars before, it’s almost always been inside meteorites—space rocks that crashed onto the surface. This new discovery is different because the nickel was found inside the Martian bedrock itself. This is the strongest evidence yet of "homegrown" nickel on the planet's surface.

In 2024, the Perseverance rover explored an area called "Bright Angel" within the dry Neretva Vallis riverbed. There, it found light-colored rocks filled with chemicals often linked to life on Earth, like organic compounds and minerals similar to "fool's gold."

When scientists analyzed the data from these rocks, they were shocked to find a very strong signal of nickel. This discovery is a major clue because finding this much nickel in the ground helps researchers narrow down exactly how these "life-friendly" rocks were formed billions of years ago.

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"Nickel-rich iron-sulfide is observed on Earth in ancient sedimentary rocks. Iron sulfide weathers easily in oxygen-rich environments, so its presence in ancient terrestrial rocks is one line of evidence used to demonstrate that Earth's early atmosphere was once very oxygen-poor," Manelski explained to Science Alert.

These minerals prove that this area was once a very active water zone. It wasn't just a stagnant pond; instead, water flowed through the layers of sand and dirt, causing chemical reactions that changed the rocks over time.

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Scientists think the nickel might have originally arrived via a meteorite. Once it landed, flowing water dissolved the metal and spread it throughout the area.

But the most exciting part is the connection to life: On Earth, nickel isn't just a random metal—it is actually an essential nutrient that many tiny living things (microbes) need to survive and grow.

The amount of nickel found was so high that it could have easily been "fuel" for living things to use—if they were there.