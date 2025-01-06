‘Leaves Have Emerged’: ISRO’s Cowpea Sprouts First Leaf In Space

Cowpea sprouts, sent to space onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform unveiled their first leaves in microgravity conditions. | Image: ISRO

New Delhi, India: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a groundbreaking achievement on Monday as the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), marked a significant milestone with Cowpea sprouts, sent to space onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform unveiling their first leaves in microgravity conditions.

“Leaves have emerged! VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) aboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 achieves a milestone as cowpea sprouts unveil their first leaves in space,” read a post on ISRO’s official X handle. The update was accompanied by an image showcasing the sprouting leaves.

ISRO previously announced on Saturday that cowpea seeds, sent as part of the CROPS experiment, germinated under microgravity conditions just four days after the mission’s launch on December 30, 2024.

The experiment, involving eight cowpea seeds, aims to study plant growth in a controlled environment under space conditions.

The PSLV-C60 mission, which placed two SpaDeX satellites into orbit, is utilizing its fourth stage—designated as the POEM-4 (PS4-Orbital Experiment Module) platform—for the experiment. The POEM platform orbits the Earth at an altitude of 350 km, carrying 24 onboard experiments, including the study of plant growth in space.

ISRO’s POEM initiative repurposes the spent fourth stage of the PSLV rocket for extended in-orbit experiments, providing the scientific community a unique opportunity to conduct microgravity research for up to three months.