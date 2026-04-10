LIVE: Artemis II Crew Just Hours From Splashdown, Orion To Hit Pacific At Mach 30 | Image: Republic

Artemis II Splash Down LIVE Updates: The world is set to witness the historic moment. In a few hours from now, NASA's Artemis II mission will make its grand return to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California's San Diego at around 8.07 pm ET (5.07 am IST on April 11). The crew of four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, have been on an incredible 10-day journey around the Moon, travelling nearly 700,000 miles.

The Lunar mission registered a big milestone in space exploration, as it was the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo era nearly 50 years ago. The Artemis 2 crew has been testing systems for future lunar exploration and paving the way for human missions to Mars.

As NASA’s Artemis II mission enters its final, most dangerous phase, the Orion spacecraft, carrying the four brave astronauts and hurtling toward the Pacific Ocean, we will be bringing you LIVE updates on Republic World Digital, coverage, and analysis of the splashdown event.

The USS John P Murtha is already in position to recover the capsule and its crew. Stay tuned for updates on the crew's safe return and the exciting moments leading up to it.