LIVE: Artemis II Crew Just Hours From Splashdown, Orion To Hit Pacific At Mach 30
Artemis II’s historic crewed mission enters its final phase as the Orion capsule nears a high-speed Pacific splashdown today, registering humanity’s first return from the Moon in over 50 years.
- Science News
- 2 min read
Artemis II Splash Down LIVE Updates: The world is set to witness the historic moment. In a few hours from now, NASA's Artemis II mission will make its grand return to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California's San Diego at around 8.07 pm ET (5.07 am IST on April 11). The crew of four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, have been on an incredible 10-day journey around the Moon, travelling nearly 700,000 miles.
The Lunar mission registered a big milestone in space exploration, as it was the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo era nearly 50 years ago. The Artemis 2 crew has been testing systems for future lunar exploration and paving the way for human missions to Mars.
As NASA’s Artemis II mission enters its final, most dangerous phase, the Orion spacecraft, carrying the four brave astronauts and hurtling toward the Pacific Ocean, we will be bringing you LIVE updates on Republic World Digital, coverage, and analysis of the splashdown event.
The USS John P Murtha is already in position to recover the capsule and its crew. Stay tuned for updates on the crew's safe return and the exciting moments leading up to it.
Live Blog
Artemis II Splash Down LIVE Updates: The world is set to witness the historic moment. In a few hours from now, NASA's Artemis II mission will make its grand return to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California's San Diego at around 8.07 pm ET (5.07 am IST on April 11). The crew of four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, have been on an incredible 10-day journey around the Moon, travelling nearly 700,000 miles.
Artemis II LIVE: Crew To Face The 'Fireball' Challenge Before Splash Down
Artemis II Splash Down LIVE Updates: In a few hours, Orion will hit the atmosphere at over 38,000 kmph, which will not be just a descent, but it will be a collision with air. The friction will generate temperatures of 2700°C, which is hot enough to melt solid rock. All eyes are on Orion’s 16.5-foot heat shield, the largest of its kind, which must protect our astronauts from the inferno outside.
Artemis II LIVE: USS John P Murtha Takes Position
Artemis II Splash Down LIVE Updates: The US Navy has been positioned to receive the crew in the Pacific. The recovery vessel USS John P Murtha has reached its station off the coast of California's San Diego. Navy divers, specialised rafts, and recovery cranes are on standby. NASA recovery teams are tracking Orion’s trajectory with pinpoint precision to ensure the ‘front porch’ is ready the moment the capsule hits the water.
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Artemis II LIVE: The 4 Heroes Returning Home
Artemis II Splash Down LIVE Updates: As the world waits, a look at the pioneers aboard. They are Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover (the first Black man on a lunar mission), Mission Specialist Christina Koch (the first woman on a lunar mission), and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen. The crew has travelled further into deep space than any human beings in history, shattering the record set by Apollo 13 in 1970.
Artemis II LIVE: Countdown To Reentry Begins
Artemis II Splash Down LIVE Updates: Artemis II crew is now just a few hours away from the conclusion of the most historic space mission of the 21st century. The Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, is currently hurtling toward Earth after its 10-day lunar odyssey. Commander Reid Wiseman and his crew are reportedly in high spirits as they prepare to trade the vacuum of space for the Pacific waves.