‘Bharat Aaj Bhi Antariksh Se Saare Jahaan Se Achha Dikhta Hai’: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Confirms India is Ready for Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO held a briefing on the Gaganyaan mission today as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, fresh from his historic ISS mission, takes the lead. ISRO Chief V. Narayanan highlighted Shukla’s achievements and outlined the roadmap for India’s human space mission.
Shukla addresses the Gaganyaan mission in Delhi today, accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The press briefing also featured Jitendra Ojha, Principal Spokesperson for the Government of India and Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau.
The Gaganyaan mission aims to send three Air Force pilots to space in 2027. They will orbit at 400 km for three days before returning to the Indian Ocean. The mission is estimated to cost around Rs 20,193 crore.
So far, four Air Force pilots have been selected for Gaganyaan, including Shukla, who earlier flew to the International Space Station under the Axiom mission. Before sending humans, ISRO will conduct two unmanned test flights, followed by a robotic mission. Only after the success of these tests will the first crewed flight take place, potentially by the end of this year.
My role on this mission was to serve as the pilot. I worked closely with the commander, taking on all responsibilities related to the Crew Dragon's systems. This meant that any task involving the spacecraft was under our direct control. The International Space Station (ISS) has been a functional orbiting laboratory since 2000, and this mission has allowed us to contribute to the cutting-edge scientific research conducted there.
The experience was completely different from anything we learn on Earth. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian government, ISRO, researchers, and everyone who made this mission possible.
Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS): India's own space station is targeted for completion by 2035.
Crewed Lunar Landing: An indigenous crewed mission to the moon with a safe return is planned for 2040.
Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV): Development of a new rocket as tall as a 40-story building, capable of placing a 75,000 kg payload into low Earth orbit.
Interplanetary Missions: The roadmap also includes plans for a Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan) and follow-up Chandrayaan missions.
Following the historic Axiom-4 ISS mission, ISRO is now shifting focus to the next major milestone: the indigenous Gaganyaan mission. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's second astronaut and the first to visit the International Space Station, recently returned to a hero's welcome. His experiences and research from the three-week mission are now seen as a critical stepping stone for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.
Highlighting India’s space milestones, ISRO chief V.Narayanan stated that the country has achieved 196 accomplishments and space launches up to the year 2025, showcasing the agency’s growing expertise and capabilities in space exploration.