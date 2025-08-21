‘Bharat Aaj Bhi Antariksh Se Saare Jahaan Se Achha Dikhta Hai’: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Confirms India is Ready for Gaganyaan Mission

GOVT, ISRO Joint News Conference on India’s Space Programme | Image: REPUBLIC

Shukla addresses the Gaganyaan mission in Delhi today, accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The press briefing also featured Jitendra Ojha, Principal Spokesperson for the Government of India and Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau.

ISRO held a briefing on the Gaganyaan mission today as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, fresh from his historic ISS mission, takes the lead. ISRO Chief V. Narayanan highlighted Shukla’s achievements and outlined the roadmap for India’s human space mission.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to send three Air Force pilots to space in 2027. They will orbit at 400 km for three days before returning to the Indian Ocean. The mission is estimated to cost around Rs 20,193 crore.

So far, four Air Force pilots have been selected for Gaganyaan, including Shukla, who earlier flew to the International Space Station under the Axiom mission. Before sending humans, ISRO will conduct two unmanned test flights, followed by a robotic mission. Only after the success of these tests will the first crewed flight take place, potentially by the end of this year.



