Look At The Majestic Beauty Of The Himalayas From An Astronaut's Perspective: NASA Shares New Pictures | Image: Instagram/Screengrab

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Christoph Hormann have shared quite a few majestic pictures of the ginormous Himalayas as seen from space.

The pictures have left people in awe of the mystical mountain range, which reminds the human race of how small we are.

Here's An Explanation Of The Pictures



In the first two pictures, you can see the unevenly raised Earth's surface touching the sky and a charming blue light that embraces the mountains.

This is a 3D computer artwork viewed at an altitude of 39 kilometers. In the foreground, you can see Kanchenjunga, which is 8586 meters high and is the third tallest in the World.

The background has the dream of mountain climbers - Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, 8844 meters high.

If you look a little closely, the green regions of Nepal and northern India on the left and the high plains of Tibet on the right will definitely catch your attention.

Who Created This Visual Magic?

These images were curated by Christoph Hormann, using data from satellites like the Landsat and Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM).

First three-dimensional rendering software was used to process the data into computer models, then, the pictures were colored and distorted to mimic the natural curvature of the Earth.

Astronaut Clicks Mount Everest

These oblique pictures of the tallest mountain were taken by an astronaut while they were aboard the International Space Station.

NASA has shared many pictures of the Himalayan Range before, but the depth and serenity seem to deepen with every click.

Mount Everest - Natural Wonder Of The World