Meet the First Flower Ever Grown in Space: Why Do Netizens Want It Back on Earth? | Image: NASA

Washington: A bright orange zinnia, also known as the Mexican zinnia, became the first flower to bloom in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2016. The experiment was part of NASA's "Veggie" project, designed to study plant growth in microgravity and explore future food production in space.

Where Was the Flower Grown?

The zinnia was cultivated inside the Veggie facility, a low-cost growth chamber that provides lighting and nutrient supply for plants on the ISS. Astronaut Scott Kelly shared a photograph of the blooming flower, marking a historic moment in space-based agriculture.

First Flower Blooms in Space, But Netizens Divided Over Its Fate

While many praised the achievement as a step toward sustaining life beyond Earth, others expressed concern about the flower’s well-being. Some felt it looked "dull and sad" in space, missing the natural elements of Earth.

One user commented, "Life wants to live. Poor little thing, it should have its toes in the Earth and its body under the Sun."

Another wrote, "Sad flower. This flower needs our sunshine and birds to truly be alive."

A third user added, "Looking depressed and lifeless."

However, others celebrated the milestone. One user called it an "achievement," while another wrote, “This is progress. Humanity is moving step by step, but in giant leaps.”