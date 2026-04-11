Moon Mission Accomplished: Artemis II Crew Set To Splash Down In The Pacific

The Artemis II crew is nearing the end of their historic 10-day mission to the moon, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego scheduled for Saturday early morning (as per IST). The astronauts, comprising NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, have travelled an astonishing 252,756 miles from Earth, breaking Apollo 13's distance record and registering the farthest humans have ever journeyed from our planet.

Now, as the crew prepares for re-entry and splashdown, the situation in mission control is palpable. The Orion capsule's heat shield, which withstood temperatures of up to 5000 degrees Fahrenheit during the 2022 test flight, will face intense scrutiny. The crew is expected to hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, a blistering speed that will test the shield's capabilities.

The Artemis II mission has been a successful mission, with the crew documenting breathtaking views of the moon's far side, witnessing a total solar eclipse, and breaking multiple records. As they return to Earth, their focus is on paving the way for future lunar missions, including the planned Artemis III and IV missions.

Re-entry And Splashdown

The Orion capsule is set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at around 8.07 pm ET on Friday, with splashdown expected around 50-80 miles off the coast of San Diego. The recovery ship USS John P Murtha, along with a squadron of military planes and helicopters, awaits the crew's arrival. “We can't explore deeper unless we're doing a few things that are inconvenient… unless we're making a few sacrifices, unless we're taking a few risks, and those things are all worth it," Christina Koch said, reflecting on the mission's technical challenges.

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The splashdown will be broadcast live on NASA's YouTube channel, NASA+, and other streaming platforms. Several watch parties are being held across California, including at the San Diego Air and Space Museum and the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland. The Artemis II mission imprints a step towards establishing a sustainable moon base and paves the way for future human exploration of Mars.

What Are The Mission Highlights

The Artemis II crew has achieved numerous milestones during their historic mission. One of the most significant achievements is breaking Apollo 13's distance record, traveling an astonishing 252,756 miles from Earth. This feat showcases the incredible capabilities of the Orion spacecraft and the expertise of the crew.

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The crew has also documented unprecedented views of the moon's far side, capturing breathtaking images of the lunar surface. Additionally, they witnessed a rare total solar eclipse, providing a unique opportunity to study the sun's corona. These observations will contribute significantly to our understanding of the moon and the sun.

Testing Critical Systems

The mission has also tested the Orion capsule's systems and heat shield, crucial components for future lunar missions. The crew's experiences and data collected will help refine the spacecraft's design and ensure the safety of future astronauts. With their mission nearing completion, the Artemis II crew is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, marking the end of a groundbreaking journey.

"We really hoped in our soul is that we could, for just a moment, have the world pause and remember that this is a beautiful planet and a very special place in our universe, and we should all cherish what we have been gifted," Reid Wiseman said.

Splashdown And Recovery Process

The Artemis II mission is set to conclude with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California's San Diego, around 5.07 pm PT on April 10. The Orion spacecraft will re-enter Earth's atmosphere, withstanding temperatures of up to 5000 degrees Fahrenheit, and deploy a system of 11 parachutes to slow down to a gentle 20 mph for splashdown.

Once Orion splashes down, a team of Navy divers, engineers, and technicians will secure the spacecraft and prepare to tow it into the well deck of the USS John P Murtha, a Navy amphibious transport dock. The crew will be retrieved by helicopters and transported to the ship for medical evaluation. The entire recovery process is expected to take about two hours, with the crew being taken to the medical bay for a post-mission checkup.