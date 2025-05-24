Nasa Alert: Giant 1,000-Foot Asteroid May Contact Earth Today, How It May Impact

Science: A colossal asteroid, estimated to be 335 metres in diameter (almost 1000 feet), may get close contact to Earth today on May 24, 2025. Named 2003 MH4, this space rock is travelling at a staggering 14 kilometres per second, drawing attention from astronomers and planetary defence experts across the world.

The asteroid will pass at a distance of 6.68 million kilometres from Earth, which is roughly 17 times closer than the distance between Earth and the Moon. While this may seem vast, astronomers consider such proximity a close call, especially for an object of this magnitude.

Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA)

2003 MH4 is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA)—a classification given to space objects larger than 150 metres that come within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth. However, this classification does not indicate an imminent collision; it is subjected to continuous monitoring, as even slight changes in an asteroid’s course could alter its path.

What Would Happen If It Hit Earth?

According to experts, the likelihood of an impact remains extremely low, but if an asteroid of this size were to strike Earth, it could unleash energy equivalent to a thousand nuclear bombs. The consequences could include widespread devastation, fires, tsunamis, and potentially a global "impact winter" caused by dust blocking sunlight.

