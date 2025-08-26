Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • NASA and IBM's New Project Building 'Digital Twin' of The Sun to Forecast Space Weather

Updated 26 August 2025 at 16:01 IST

NASA and IBM's New Project Building 'Digital Twin' of The Sun to Forecast Space Weather

NASA and IBM are collaborating to create a digital twin of the sun, a powerful AI-driven virtual model that uses vast amounts of data from NASA's satellites.

Reported by: Namya Kapur
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
NASA and IBM's New Project Builds a 'Digital Twin' of the Sun to Forecast Space Weather
NASA and IBM's New Project Builds a 'Digital Twin' of the Sun to Forecast Space Weather | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Science: IBM and NASA are collaborating to develop a digital twin of the sun in a ground-breaking project. This innovative effort provides previously unheard-of insights into our star by imitating the sun's complex, dynamic activity using a very advanced virtual model. 

The digital twin, which uses immeasurable volumes of data from NASA's satellites and solar missions, which is an AI-driven mimic rather than an actual counterpart.

Improving our capacity to forecast solar storms (also called coronal mass ejections) is the main objective of this project. Energized particles can be launched into space at amazing speeds by these enormous eruptions from the sun's surface, which are a major threat to our modern infrastructure, yet they also produce amazing northern lights on Earth.

Power grid disruption, satellite damage, and interference with radio and GPS communications are all possible outcomes of solar storms. 

Scientists can run imitations to better understand the variables leading to these catastrophes and predict when they might occur by creating a digital twin.

This predictive ability would protect everything from aviation navigation systems to telecommunication networks by providing authorities and businesses with vital time to prepare. 

This collaboration is a significant advancement in space weather that will help us get closer to a time when we can actively protect our more interconnected planet from the unpredictability of space.

Also Read: Elon Musk's xAI Sues Apple And OpenAI Over AI Competition, App Store rankings

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 26 August 2025 at 16:01 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source