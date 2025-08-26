NASA and IBM's New Project Building 'Digital Twin' of The Sun to Forecast Space Weather

NASA and IBM's New Project Builds a 'Digital Twin' of the Sun to Forecast Space Weather | Image: X

Science: IBM and NASA are collaborating to develop a digital twin of the sun in a ground-breaking project. This innovative effort provides previously unheard-of insights into our star by imitating the sun's complex, dynamic activity using a very advanced virtual model.

The digital twin, which uses immeasurable volumes of data from NASA's satellites and solar missions, which is an AI-driven mimic rather than an actual counterpart.

Improving our capacity to forecast solar storms (also called coronal mass ejections) is the main objective of this project. Energized particles can be launched into space at amazing speeds by these enormous eruptions from the sun's surface, which are a major threat to our modern infrastructure, yet they also produce amazing northern lights on Earth.

Power grid disruption, satellite damage, and interference with radio and GPS communications are all possible outcomes of solar storms.

Scientists can run imitations to better understand the variables leading to these catastrophes and predict when they might occur by creating a digital twin.

This predictive ability would protect everything from aviation navigation systems to telecommunication networks by providing authorities and businesses with vital time to prepare.