NASA Asteroid Alert:180-Foot Space Rock to Fly in Close Proximity to Earth at 39,205 mph

Science: NASA reports that an asteroid is getting closer to Earth that is over 180 feet wide. The asteroid is travelling at a cruising speed of 30,205 kilometers per hour. All eyes are on this space rock that is now coming closer to Earth.

How far is Asteroid 2025 QY4 from Earth?

NASA reports that asteroid 2025 is approaching Earth. The space rock is over 180 feet wide and is travelling at 30,205 kilometres per hour. It is expected to pass by Earth on 29 August. It will be as close as 2,810,000 miles.

Scientists say that the asteroid is not dangerous. By space standards, this will come in close proximity to Earth but pass through.

The rock belongs to the Aten group, which is known for its Earth-orbiting behavior. NASA classifies an object as dangerous if it is closer than 7.4 million kilometers and wider than 85 meters. Asteroid 2025 does not meet these criteria.

Why are NASA and Other Space Agencies Observing it?

Even a safe trajectory can shift slightly. For this reason, agencies keep a close watch on these space rocks. India intends to investigate larger asteroids, according to ISRO officials.

One key target is Apophis, which is expected to approach in 2029. Additionally, ISRO aims to collaborate with JAXA, ESA, and NASA, and is preparing for asteroid landing missions.

The asteroid has scientific value but poses no threat. It clearly shows that the sky is subject to sudden changes. Monitoring such events highlights the importance of international research.