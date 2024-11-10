Published 10:57 IST, November 10th 2024
NASA Astronauts Won’t Say Which One of Them Got Sick After Almost 8 Months in Space
Three NASA astronauts whose prolonged space station mission ended with a trip to the hospital last month declined to say which one of them was sick.
- Science News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Three NASA astronauts whose prolonged space station mission ended with a trip to the hospital last month declined to say Friday which one of them was sick. | Image: AP
10:57 IST, November 10th 2024