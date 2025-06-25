Spacecraft Separation Confirmed: Shubhanshu Shukla Soars as Axiom-4 Dragon Flies Free in Space

NASA Axiom Mission 4 LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Space Launch | Image: Republic

Axiom 4 Mission Launch LIVE: The much-anticipated Axiom-4 space mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is finally set to lift off after multiple delays. The launch is scheduled for today, June 25, at 12:01 PM IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Shukla, a former Indian Air Force pilot and ISRO associate, will serve as the mission’s pilot marking a major moment for India’s return to human spaceflight. The mission is being carried out by private space company Axiom Space, in collaboration with SpaceX. With weather conditions 90% favourable and all systems ready, the crew is now fully strapped in for their journey to the International Space Station (ISS). Stay tuned for all the live updates right here.



