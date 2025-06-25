Spacecraft Separation Confirmed: Shubhanshu Shukla Soars as Axiom-4 Dragon Flies Free in Space

Axiom 4 Mission Launch LIVE: The much-anticipated Axiom-4 space mission, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is finally set to lift off after multiple delays. The launch is scheduled for today, June 25, at 12:01 PM IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Shukla, a former Indian Air Force pilot and ISRO associate, will serve as the mission’s pilot marking a major moment for India’s return to human spaceflight. The mission is being carried out by private space company Axiom Space, in collaboration with SpaceX. With weather conditions 90% favourable and all systems ready, the crew is now fully strapped in for their journey to the International Space Station (ISS). Stay tuned for all the live updates right here.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: As the much-anticipated Axiom Mission 4 successfully launched on Wednesday, at exactly 12:01 PM IST, the mission became a historic feat for India with India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla going into space and becoming the second Indian in space.
'Wait for Me, I'm Coming,' Shubhanshu Shukla said to his parents reassuring them before Axiom-4 liftoff.
Axiom-4 mission live updates: The Indian Air Force Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, just wrote history as he traveled to the International Space Station as the mission pilot of Axiom-4 with three other crew members.
Shukla became the first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station in the last 41 years, after Indian Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who spent eight days in orbit as part of the then Soviet Union's Salyut-7 space station in 1984.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: Following the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission, the Indian Air Force has congratualted Shubhanshu Shukla for making history.
“From conquering the skies to touching the stars— a journey powered by the indomitable spirit of the IAF Air Warrior. Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla sets forth on a landmark Space Mission, carrying the pride of the nation beyond Earth. This is a dèjà-vu moment for India, 41 years after the mission of Sqn Ldr Rakesh Sharma, who first carried our Tricolour beyond Earth. Being more than a mission — it is reaffirmation of India’s ever-expanding horizon,” posted IAF on X.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: “𝘕𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘢𝘳, 𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘺𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘩𝘷𝘢𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘺𝘰. 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘦! 41 𝘴𝘢𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘩𝘶𝘮 𝘸𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘬𝘴𝘩 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘢𝘩𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘬𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘢𝘭 𝘬𝘪 𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪!” (Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride!), said Shubhanshu after the liftoff.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: SpaceX has shared a link to track Dragon and Ax-4 during their flight.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: After the successful launching of Ax-4, and landing of the first stage booster, over the next 28.5 hours, the teams will prepare for docking, and in the meantime, the crew will change from their space suits into something comfortable and have their first meal.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: The main engine of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which launched the Axiom-4 mission with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully landed safely on a drone ship after stage separation, according to SpaceX.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: Boost back burn complete. Everything is right on track.
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: Liftoff of Ax-4
Axiom-4 Mission LIVE Updates: The glitch regarding the wind upload data has been resolved, clearing the Ax-4 crew for launch. At T-35 minutes, NASA and SpaceX are targeting a launch time of 2:31 am EDT.
Axiom-4 mission timeline (IST)
Wednesday, June 25:
12:30 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on Axiom Space and SpaceX channels.
1:40 a.m. – NASA joins coverage via NASA+.
2:31 a.m. – Launch scheduled
Thursday, June 26:
5:00 a.m. – Arrival coverage begins (NASA+, Axiom Space, SpaceX).
7:00 a.m. – Targeted docking at the Harmony module’s space-facing port on the ISS.
Axiom 4 Mission LIVE Updates: "I wish the launch every success. It will be such a huge achievement for India. It's taken time to get here and I know the nation will be overjoyed once we hear news of its successful launch," Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia.
Axiom 4 Mission LIVE Updates: Minutes before the launch of the Falcon-9 rocket under the Axiom-4 mission, the Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green's statement highlighted India's growing abilities in the space sector.
"...India is coming of age as a player in space. You look back decades to when space was a province for countries like the United States and the Soviet Union. Now it's much more varied, and we see that India is one of the truly fastest-growing countries in space. Our country is too... we congratulate India on all its successes," Philip Green in a statement to ANI.
Axiom 4 Mission LIVE Updates: Watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft flying on Falcon-9 rocket launch from Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida live.